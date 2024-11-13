North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,000 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the October 15th total of 2,563,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,494,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
North Bay Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NBRI traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,478,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,471,734. North Bay Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
North Bay Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than North Bay Resources
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.