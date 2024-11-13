North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,000 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the October 15th total of 2,563,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,494,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NBRI traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,478,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,471,734. North Bay Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

