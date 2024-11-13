NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NextPlat Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NXPLW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 10,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912. NextPlat has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.
About NextPlat
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextPlat
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.