NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPLW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 10,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912. NextPlat has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

