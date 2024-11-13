NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 305.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,274,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

