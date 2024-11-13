NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $74.86. 1,224,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,879,700. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

