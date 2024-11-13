NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NEWTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Price Performance
NASDAQ NEWTI remained flat at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80.
NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028
- About the Markup Calculator
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is Palantir’s AI Edge Enough to Justify Its Price?
Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.