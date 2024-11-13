New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NPAB remained flat at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $2,233,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $659,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 3,546.3% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the period.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

