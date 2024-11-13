Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Update

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 652.9% from the October 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Net Savings Link Price Performance
NSAV stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 60,152,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,810,891. Net Savings Link has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
Net Savings Link Company Profile
