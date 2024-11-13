NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

NCC Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

NCC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.