Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,125 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

