Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 829 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of SMDV opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $900.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

