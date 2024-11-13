Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after buying an additional 233,999 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 479,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,062,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,153,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

