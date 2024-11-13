Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Medpace were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth $37,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Medpace by 11.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock opened at $360.81 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.80 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.