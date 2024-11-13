Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.06% of ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EMDV opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.58. ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (EMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index that have consistent dividend growth for seven years. EMDV was launched on Jan 25, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

