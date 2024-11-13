Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $211.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.49. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.