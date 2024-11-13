Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,875,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $340.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $240.91 and a 1-year high of $341.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.71.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

