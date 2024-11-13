Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 384 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 155.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,726.4% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 169,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,272,000 after buying an additional 163,910 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $398.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.75. The company has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $279.81 and a twelve month high of $399.98.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

