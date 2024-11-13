Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 340 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $207,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 52,364 shares during the period.

PMAR opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $776.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

