National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) Declares $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

National HealthCare has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NHC opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.68. National HealthCare has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHC

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,327.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.