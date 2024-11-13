NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the October 15th total of 515,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAOV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. 62,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.51. NanoVibronix has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 74.98% and a negative net margin of 83.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

