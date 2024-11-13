MQS Management LLC Takes $636,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in American International Group by 103.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,573,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 56,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.35 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -47.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

