MQS Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 119.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCO. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Brink’s Stock Down 3.5 %

BCO opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.44. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $115.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Brink’s’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

