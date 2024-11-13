MQS Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. T-Mobile US comprises about 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total value of $2,561,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total value of $2,561,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,924 shares of company stock valued at $92,673,325 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $239.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.77 and a 1 year high of $239.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 29.65%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

