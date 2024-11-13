MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,842 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in Nutrien by 7.0% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 494,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,541 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,139,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Nutrien by 335.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 88.6% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

