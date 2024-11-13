Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the October 15th total of 387,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Movano stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,630,084 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 1,876,000 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 5.73% of Movano worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOVE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 9,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,929. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. Movano has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Movano ( NASDAQ:MOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Movano in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

