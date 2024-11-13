Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Altria Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

