Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.81.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

HD opened at $403.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.24 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $400.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

