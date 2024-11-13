MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.42 and last traded at $85.40. 163,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 201,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ML. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on MoneyLion from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $949.45 million, a PE ratio of 368.18 and a beta of 2.67.

In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 13,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $592,523.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,333.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $231,768.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,165.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 13,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $592,523.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,333.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,848 shares of company stock worth $2,764,307 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth $70,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 3,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

