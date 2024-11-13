Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,660,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,179 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $122,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,311.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after buying an additional 1,723,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 231.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after buying an additional 1,260,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

MDLZ opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

