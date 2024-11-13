MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 576.36 ($7.42) and traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.63). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 515 ($6.63), with a volume of 73,623 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 643 ($8.27) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

MJ Gleeson Stock Up 3.5 %

MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £311.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,560.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 598.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 576.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 5.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.98), for a total value of £65,298.40 ($84,028.31). In other news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.85), for a total transaction of £1,830,000 ($2,354,909.28). Also, insider Stefan Allanson sold 10,532 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.98), for a total transaction of £65,298.40 ($84,028.31). 16.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

