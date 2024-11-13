Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $704,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.7% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

PayPal Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $87.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,491,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

