Mizuho Increases Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target to $95.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Dayforce from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dayforce from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

NYSE:DAY opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.27. Dayforce has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Dayforce news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,269.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $63,370.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,643 shares of company stock valued at $384,617 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

