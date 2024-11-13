Mizuho Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $113.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $329,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 35,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Seldon Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 177.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KKM Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.