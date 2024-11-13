MidCap Financial Investment Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MFICL)

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:MFICL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,255. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $25.75.
