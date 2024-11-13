MidCap Financial Investment Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MFICL)

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MFICL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,255. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

