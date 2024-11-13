Meyer Malka Sells 118,107 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 118,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $9,768,629.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Meyer Malka also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Root alerts:

On Thursday, November 7th, Meyer Malka sold 75,839 shares of Root stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $6,158,885.19.

On Thursday, October 31st, Meyer Malka sold 50,959 shares of Root stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $4,320,304.02.

Root Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of ROOT opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.96. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Root from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Root from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROOT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Root by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Root in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Root during the first quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

About Root

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.