Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 425,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after buying an additional 342,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 1,336.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 317,212 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 815.0% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 268,569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kemper by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,398,000 after buying an additional 251,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Kemper by 65.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,012,000 after acquiring an additional 246,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMPR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Kemper stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $69.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

