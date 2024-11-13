Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Enbridge by 56.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 55.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $29,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

