Mengis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.65. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

