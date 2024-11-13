Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $597,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $88,890,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

IWM opened at $237.46 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $167.52 and a 12 month high of $242.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

