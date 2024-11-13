Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
Materion has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Materion has a payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Materion to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.
Materion Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Materion stock opened at $119.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.19. Materion has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $235,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,484.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Materion Company Profile
Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.
