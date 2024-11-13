Matador Resources (MTDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.01. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 3.26.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $128,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,043.97. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $128,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,043.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.35 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,462.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,105 shares of company stock worth $562,306. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

