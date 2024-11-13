Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64), with a volume of 262959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.75).

Marks Electrical Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £52.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,613.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Marks Electrical Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

Marks Electrical Group PLC, together with its subsidiary, engages in the supply of domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom. The company also provides removal and recycling of packaging; collection and recycling of old appliances; and extended warranties and installation services.

