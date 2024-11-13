Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Up 525.0% in October

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GATE stock remained flat at $11.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. Marblegate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Get Marblegate Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Marblegate Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies primarily in the education, business services, consumer products, and healthcare sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marblegate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marblegate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.