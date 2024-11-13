Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 7,688 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,202. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

