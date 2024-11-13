Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 2,858 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.33. 377,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,611. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

