Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 1,841 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.4% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.71. 228,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,413. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $160.40 and a 12-month high of $203.80. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

