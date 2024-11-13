Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 19,404.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,218,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876,260 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Chevron by 15,542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after buying an additional 1,168,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.40. 2,333,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,631,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.61. The company has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

