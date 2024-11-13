Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,485,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 64,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,494 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

NASDAQ JOET traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,331. The stock has a market cap of $131.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09.

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

