Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 5,887 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. 222,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,394. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

