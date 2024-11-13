Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 2,365 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $5,380,688.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,897,483.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PG traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $166.07. 1,277,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.79 and a 200-day moving average of $168.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $391.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

