Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of MGIC opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $136.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 65,540 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,451,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 29,635 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

