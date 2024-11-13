Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of MGIC opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $136.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
